Swirl in Monotone by joysabin
Swirl in Monotone

I wanted to see how my new vase would look in B&W. Not to mention that I was completely stuck for anything today.....
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana
Beautiful capture and tones, looks wonderful on black.
November 25th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle
This is stunningly elegant
November 25th, 2024  
Christina
Very striking
November 25th, 2024  
