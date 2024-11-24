Sign up
Previous
Photo 3010
Swirl in Monotone
I wanted to see how my new vase would look in B&W. Not to mention that I was completely stuck for anything today.....
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
3
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3376
photos
142
followers
155
following
824% complete
View this month »
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd November 2024 11:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
vase
,
calla lily
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and tones, looks wonderful on black.
November 25th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
This is stunningly elegant
November 25th, 2024
Christina
ace
Very striking
November 25th, 2024
