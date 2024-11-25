Previous
The sun snuck out by joysabin
The sun snuck out

iPhone set to B&W with the radial lens
25th November 2024

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diane ace
Neat shot!
November 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and effect.
November 30th, 2024  
