Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3012
Pierced
This leaf was pierced on a twig. I know that we have had some winds recently but I wonder if this was a fellow hikers marker of some kind. Anywho, it caught my eye as I hiked recently.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3381
photos
142
followers
155
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th November 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
leaf
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and colours.
November 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close