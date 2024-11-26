Previous
Pierced by joysabin
Pierced

This leaf was pierced on a twig. I know that we have had some winds recently but I wonder if this was a fellow hikers marker of some kind. Anywho, it caught my eye as I hiked recently.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Wonderful textures and colours.
November 30th, 2024  
