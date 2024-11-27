Untitled-1

Previous
This wonderful mural sits off to the side of a main street bordering campus. I like how the figure seems to be just emerging from the wall.
Diana ace
I like the pastel tones, the face reminds me of Jimi Hendricks ;-)
November 30th, 2024  
Diane ace
This is a wonderful mural!
November 30th, 2024  
