Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3014
Off but still cool
This is one of my favorite spots on campus. I've photographed it a few times. Today I walked by it near sunset while the campus was almost completely empty for the holiday.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3381
photos
142
followers
155
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th November 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
zen
,
fountain
,
back lite
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of those beautiful tones and reflections, the leaves look like stars in the water.
November 30th, 2024
Diane
ace
Pretty
November 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close