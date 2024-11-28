Previous
Off but still cool by joysabin
Off but still cool

This is one of my favorite spots on campus. I've photographed it a few times. Today I walked by it near sunset while the campus was almost completely empty for the holiday.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of those beautiful tones and reflections, the leaves look like stars in the water.
November 30th, 2024  
Diane ace
Pretty
November 30th, 2024  
