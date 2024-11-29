Previous
A hidden treasure by joysabin
Photo 3015

A hidden treasure

Since campus was almost totally empty this afternoon, We (Riley, my pup and I) were able to walk in solitude in areas that I've not explored before. This window is on the side of an old building near some unused and derelict green houses.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Good shot. It has a lonely, mysterious feeling that draws you in.
November 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
It does look mysterious. Wasn't there a Hitchcock movie called Torn Curtain.
November 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact