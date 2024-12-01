Sign up
Photo 3017
The Bones of Fall
Walking back to my car after visiting a local art walk, I spotted these beauties on the sidewalk.
1st December 2024
365
Tags
decay
leaves
siadwalk
Mags
ace
Wow! That's some bones you found.
December 2nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Those leaves seem to have gone to the skeleton stage quickly.
December 2nd, 2024
