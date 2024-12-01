Previous
The Bones of Fall by joysabin
Photo 3017

The Bones of Fall

Walking back to my car after visiting a local art walk, I spotted these beauties on the sidewalk.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! That's some bones you found.
December 2nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Those leaves seem to have gone to the skeleton stage quickly.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact