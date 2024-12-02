Previous
Chasing the sun by joysabin
Photo 3018

Chasing the sun

It was so dull and drab today which is very typical this time of year On my way home I spotted some sun so off I chased.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Wonderful misty capture; very attractive composition
December 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact