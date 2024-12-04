Sign up
Photo 3020
The Grotto
A friend and I went to the Christmas Lights at The Grotto in Portland last week. Here is a link to its history. This year is its 100th anniversary. (
https://thegrotto.org/how-the-grotto-began/
)
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3390
photos
142
followers
155
following
828% complete
View this month »
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
Tags
christmas
,
the grotto
