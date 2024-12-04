Previous
The Grotto by joysabin
Photo 3020

The Grotto

A friend and I went to the Christmas Lights at The Grotto in Portland last week. Here is a link to its history. This year is its 100th anniversary. ( https://thegrotto.org/how-the-grotto-began/ )
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
