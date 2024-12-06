Previous
Ghost at the Grotto by joysabin
Photo 3022

Ghost at the Grotto

Not a great capture truth be told. I just thought that the result of a bad exposure was interesting.

Much better on black, if you have the time
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

@joysabin
Diana ace
I love the colours.
December 9th, 2024  
