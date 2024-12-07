Previous
Winter Dreams by joysabin
Winter Dreams

Rose my bike to the top of the hill today. There was a thick layer of fog but the sun was trying to pop through. I also faffed a bit.
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Beautifully faffed!
December 9th, 2024  
