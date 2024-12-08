Previous
December's Rose by joysabin
Photo 3024

December's Rose

As I was opening the gate to go for my bike ride, I spotted a gift. A single rose on my bushes.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
A love rich colour
December 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty, such a gorgeous colour.
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact