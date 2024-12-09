Sign up
Previous
Photo 3025
Found Whimsy
Art is everywhere!
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
4
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3391
photos
142
followers
155
following
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
mural
,
owl
,
alley
,
electric meter
Diana
ace
Oh I love this, such a wonderful find and capture.
December 10th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Good eye and cool catch
December 10th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@edorreandresen
Very grateful, thank you so kindly
December 10th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Absolutely delightful!
December 10th, 2024
