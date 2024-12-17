Sign up
Untitled
I was at a friend's studio today getting some digital negatives made and spotted this. How could I resist this crazy weird composition?
I am trying to give myself some more creative paths. I will be making some cyanotype and palladium prints.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
17th December 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
