Previous
Untitled by joysabin
Photo 3033

Untitled

I was at a friend's studio today getting some digital negatives made and spotted this. How could I resist this crazy weird composition?

I am trying to give myself some more creative paths. I will be making some cyanotype and palladium prints.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact