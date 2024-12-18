Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3034
Reptilian Ho ho ho
A statue at the local library dressed with some festive cheer, brought a much needed smile.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3404
photos
143
followers
156
following
832% complete
View this month »
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
This is sooo fun… made me smile too
December 23rd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Giggles!
December 23rd, 2024
J A Byrdlip
ace
Click! A door opens:
Great fleas have little fleas upon their backs to bite &#039;em,
And little fleas have lesser fleas, and so ad infinitum.
OR
"Turtles all the way down" is an expression of the problem of infinite regress.
December 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Great fleas have little fleas upon their backs to bite &#039;em,
And little fleas have lesser fleas, and so ad infinitum.
OR
"Turtles all the way down" is an expression of the problem of infinite regress.