Reptilian Ho ho ho by joysabin
Photo 3034

Reptilian Ho ho ho

A statue at the local library dressed with some festive cheer, brought a much needed smile.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Beverley ace
This is sooo fun… made me smile too
December 23rd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Giggles!
December 23rd, 2024  
J A Byrdlip ace
Click! A door opens:

Great fleas have little fleas upon their backs to bite &amp;#039;em,
And little fleas have lesser fleas, and so ad infinitum.

OR

"Turtles all the way down" is an expression of the problem of infinite regress.
December 23rd, 2024  
