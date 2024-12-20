Previous
Sun doing its best by joysabin
Photo 3036

Sun doing its best

Tis the rainy season here but occasionally we are blessed with some sun, even if it has to fight its way through the fog. I've been working with a new lensbaby lens.
20th December 2024

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture with lovely light and a great vibe.
December 23rd, 2024  
