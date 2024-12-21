Previous
Stained Ghosts by joysabin
Stained Ghosts

Went raindrop dodging (aka a walk in the rain) today, Walking in the rain is actually rather peaceful.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Lovely abstract.
December 23rd, 2024  
