Fall trying to stay by joysabin
Photo 3038

Fall trying to stay

A lensbaby capture with my lens. I really like the sweet spot of focus and how it combines with blur.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colours, I love a good lensbaby shot.
December 23rd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
That still is a lot of colour for December!
December 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty
December 23rd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love this one!
December 23rd, 2024  
