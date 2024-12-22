Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3038
Fall trying to stay
A lensbaby capture with my lens. I really like the sweet spot of focus and how it combines with blur.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3404
photos
143
followers
156
following
832% complete
View this month »
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd December 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
leaves
,
fall
,
lensbaby
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colours, I love a good lensbaby shot.
December 23rd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
That still is a lot of colour for December!
December 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty
December 23rd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love this one!
December 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close