From awhile ago. The weather has been soggy today so going out to snag a shot wasn't going to happen. The low key fits my mood.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and cloudscape.
December 28th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love the drama and roofshine
December 28th, 2024  
Christina ace
So much drama in those clouds
December 28th, 2024  
