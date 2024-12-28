Sign up
Photo 3044
Showing some age
Walking downtown in sun! I concentrated on textures and previously unseen things. This is a portion of the Marquee from the Whiteside Theater in town. The building dates from 1922 with this neon marquee being added in the 1950's.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3412
photos
143
followers
157
following
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Tags
theater
,
abstract
,
neon lights
Mags
ace
Beautiful details! Is the theater still showing movies? Do they have the big plush rocking chair seats? How I miss the old movie theaters like that.
December 30th, 2024
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
This is such an interesting perspective!
December 30th, 2024
