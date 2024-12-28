Previous
Showing some age by joysabin
Photo 3044

Showing some age

Walking downtown in sun! I concentrated on textures and previously unseen things. This is a portion of the Marquee from the Whiteside Theater in town. The building dates from 1922 with this neon marquee being added in the 1950's.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

ace
joysabin

Photo Details

Mags
Beautiful details! Is the theater still showing movies? Do they have the big plush rocking chair seats? How I miss the old movie theaters like that.
December 30th, 2024  
Kelly Ann Gray
This is such an interesting perspective!
December 30th, 2024  
