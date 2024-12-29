Previous
A bit high by joysabin
Photo 3045

A bit high

One of my favorite spots, the confluence of the Willamette and Marys Rivers. I've shot this a few times. With today's sun and clouds it shows the high level of the river due to the recent and rather persistent rains
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely day and capture! Hope it recedes soon.
December 30th, 2024  
