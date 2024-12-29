Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3045
A bit high
One of my favorite spots, the confluence of the Willamette and Marys Rivers. I've shot this a few times. With today's sun and clouds it shows the high level of the river due to the recent and rather persistent rains
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3412
photos
143
followers
157
following
834% complete
View this month »
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th December 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
river
,
sunshine
Mags
ace
A lovely day and capture! Hope it recedes soon.
December 30th, 2024
