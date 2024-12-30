Previous
A gift by joysabin
Photo 3046

A gift

Sunshine and rain often mean rainbows. I spotted this on the way home from my walk downtown.
I am posting tomorrow's today as I will be traveling on family business on Monday.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 30th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Lovely place
December 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
It is a gorgeous gift and well captured.
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact