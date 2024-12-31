Previous
Solitutde by joysabin
Solitutde

Fog pictures today.

Happy New Year to all of 365!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
834% complete

Mags
A beautiful foggy landscape! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
Suzanne
This is wonderful and I shall look forward to more of your beautiful photos in 2025.
January 1st, 2025  
Corinne C
Excellent pic
January 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Love the layers here. Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful, peaceful image.
January 1st, 2025  
