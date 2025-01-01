Previous
White Clay Creek Path by joysabin
White Clay Creek Path

I mentioned last month that I was going to 'do' some cyanotype prints. This is using a 8x10 B&W negative that I made 20 or so years ago.

This journey is turning out to be fun. There is a lot of different things that are being done with this type of alternative photography. I just saw a video that explained how to create an in-camera cyanotype. I will need to wait until we have some reliable sunshine to do this which is probably late spring around here. I am learning how to create digital negatives that are calibrated for cyanotypes. I want to try toning the image too.

Making digital negatives and alternative photography is for me a way to stretch my artistic envelope.
