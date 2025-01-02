Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3049
Misty Low Tide Cyanotype
I created a digital negative from a post back in May 2024. (
https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2024-05-13
)
I am learning that different papers react differently to various digital negatives. The learning is just so much fun.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3416
photos
145
followers
159
following
835% complete
View this month »
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
cyanotype
,
alternative photography
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and tones.
January 4th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Grateful, thank you so much. I think that I needed this spark for my muse.
January 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close