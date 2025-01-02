Previous
Misty Low Tide Cyanotype by joysabin
Misty Low Tide Cyanotype

I created a digital negative from a post back in May 2024. ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2024-05-13 )

I am learning that different papers react differently to various digital negatives. The learning is just so much fun.
Diana ace
Beautiful image and tones.
January 4th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
@ludwigsdiana Grateful, thank you so much. I think that I needed this spark for my muse.
January 4th, 2025  
