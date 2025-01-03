Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3050
Liquid Day Cyanotype
A digital negative created for cyanotype alternative photography process. Here is the original post back in November. (
https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2024-11-18
)
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3416
photos
145
followers
159
following
835% complete
View this month »
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
Tags
window
,
door
,
reflection
,
rain
,
cyanotype
,
contact print
,
alternative photography
Diana
ace
How amazing this came out, I loved the original!
January 4th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much.
January 4th, 2025
