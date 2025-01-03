Previous
Liquid Day Cyanotype by joysabin
Photo 3050

Liquid Day Cyanotype

A digital negative created for cyanotype alternative photography process. Here is the original post back in November. ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2024-11-18 )
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
How amazing this came out, I loved the original!
January 4th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much.
January 4th, 2025  
