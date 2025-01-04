Sign up
Photo 3051
She is down
Unfortunately we had to fell a large oak (about 30+ feet tall) the other day. Her roots were getting into the septic system. I hope to be able to use the wood, love the inner rings .
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3418
photos
145
followers
159
following
836% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
4th January 2025 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
tree rings
Babs
ace
Lovely textures
January 6th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the rings
January 6th, 2025
Diane
ace
Love the rings and the texture of the bark. Sorry you had to remove the tree.
January 6th, 2025
