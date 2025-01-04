Previous
She is down by joysabin
She is down

Unfortunately we had to fell a large oak (about 30+ feet tall) the other day. Her roots were getting into the septic system. I hope to be able to use the wood, love the inner rings .
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Babs ace
Lovely textures
January 6th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautiful shot. Love the rings
January 6th, 2025  
Diane ace
Love the rings and the texture of the bark. Sorry you had to remove the tree.
January 6th, 2025  
