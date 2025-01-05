Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3052
Geometric shapes
New year and renewed hope to actually complete the 52 week challenge this year. This is for week 1, geometric shapes and lines.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3418
photos
145
followers
159
following
836% complete
View this month »
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025w1
eDorre
ace
Cool POV and geometry
January 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, wonderful shapes and symmetry.
January 6th, 2025
Diane
ace
Good shot for the challenge.
January 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice symmetry
January 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close