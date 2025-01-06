Sign up
Photo 3053
Enjoying Sunshine
The sun! My pup and I went to a local wetlands to experience the sun. I popped on the little (and cheap) radial lens for my phone.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3422
photos
144
followers
158
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th January 2025 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
clouds
,
sunshine
,
grasses
,
radial lens
