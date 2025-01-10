Previous
Rust at night by joysabin
Rust at night

After an event downtown this evening, I went exploring for some night shots.
10th January 2025

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana
What a great close up, it could not get any rustier than this!
January 11th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda)
Wonderful rust
January 11th, 2025  
