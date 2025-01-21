Previous
Still figuring it out by joysabin
Still figuring it out

I am still learning what is the best paper to use for cyanoprints. I used water color paper here and I think that I like it. My coating skills are still in beta, hence the brush strokes along the edges.
kali ace
i think the brushstrokes are just part of it
January 22nd, 2025  
