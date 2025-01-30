Previous
Blue by joysabin
Blue

Played around with my tulips which are fading.
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
You created such a marvellous image, wonderful light and tones.
January 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super creativity …very clever
January 31st, 2025  
