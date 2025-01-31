Sign up
Photo 3078
Lenticulars over Lebanon
Lenticular clouds in IR near Lebanon Oregon.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
30th January 2025 4:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
ir
,
lowkey
,
lenticular
Diana
ace
Gorgeous layers and tones, wonderful on black.
February 1st, 2025
eDorre
ace
Love this!
February 1st, 2025
