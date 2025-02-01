Previous
Greek Yogurt by joysabin
Greek Yogurt

I make my own Greek yogurt with help from my instapot. I use lactose free milk so it agrees with me.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
