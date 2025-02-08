Sign up
Previous
Photo 3086
Down the Marys River
Riley (my pup) and I braved the rain showers and went to a new (for me) spot, a walkway over the Marys River.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
2
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3452
photos
144
followers
158
following
845% complete
View this month »
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
8th February 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
ir
,
for2025
,
marys river
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely setting.
February 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
So lovely!
February 9th, 2025
