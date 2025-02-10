Previous
Old Pepsi building by joysabin
Old Pepsi building

This is for week 3 of Flash of Red. This old building has intrigued me for a long time. I used the small radial lens for my iPhone. Here is a link to a little bit of history ( https://www.visitcorvallis.com/a-historic-look-at-corvallis-second-street-part-1 ).
10th February 2025

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
