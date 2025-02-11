Previous
Minolta 16 Spy Camera by joysabin
Minolta 16 Spy Camera

One of the coolest vintage cameras that I've been asked to price, a miniature spy camera. It appears to be in working condition and there is a site that still offers film for it. ( https://filmphotographystore.com/collections/minolta-16-subminiature-film ). Here is blogpost that gives some more information ( https://mymanymuses.com/film/minolta-16/ )
View this month

JackieR ace
Wf have one of these, thanks for link!!!
February 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 11th, 2025  
