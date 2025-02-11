Sign up
Previous
Photo 3089
Minolta 16 Spy Camera
One of the coolest vintage cameras that I've been asked to price, a miniature spy camera. It appears to be in working condition and there is a site that still offers film for it. (
https://filmphotographystore.com/collections/minolta-16-subminiature-film
). Here is blogpost that gives some more information (
https://mymanymuses.com/film/minolta-16/
)
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3455
photos
144
followers
158
following
846% complete
View this month »
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th February 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
spy camera
,
for2025
,
minolta-16
JackieR
ace
Wf have one of these, thanks for link!!!
February 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 11th, 2025
