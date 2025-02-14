Sign up
Previous
Photo 3092
Flash of Red in the rain
It was a lovely Oregon-type day so I snapped this last Saturday and knew it would fit for FOR, no selective coloring edits needed.
Happy Valentines Day to ALL!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
clouds
,
rain
,
umbrella
,
for2025
,
cell capture
