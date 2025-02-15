Sign up
Photo 3093
Sleek in its day
a 1949 Packard
15th February 2025
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
16th February 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blur
,
car
,
lensbaby
,
rusty
,
packard
,
for2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…love old cars…
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous find and capture!
February 16th, 2025
