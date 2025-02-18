Previous
land fish by joysabin
Walking with my dog we spotted some 'land fish'. The owner of this garden has really embraced whimsy. In a tribute to SNL here is "Land Shark"
( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnfX466iVEU )
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture.
February 19th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Very interesting
February 19th, 2025  
