Etsooi by joysabin
Photo 3100

Etsooi

I struggled to find some interesting compositional lines today. I saw this old and weathered fence post and went crazy with edits.

I know that I am pushing the FOR-ness but this is all I got today. Hopefully I can redeem myself tomorrow.......
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shapes and textures.
February 23rd, 2025  
