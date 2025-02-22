Sign up
Previous
Photo 3100
Etsooi
I struggled to find some interesting compositional lines today. I saw this old and weathered fence post and went crazy with edits.
I know that I am pushing the FOR-ness but this is all I got today. Hopefully I can redeem myself tomorrow.......
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
b&w
fence
for2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes and textures.
February 23rd, 2025
