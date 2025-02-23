Sign up
Previous
Photo 3101
Historical Education
Went out in spite of the rain to take a few shots. I left one lens and my SD card at home by accident but was able to use my iPhone to take a few.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
5
3
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd February 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blur
,
rain
,
schoolhouse
KV
ace
Looks like stormy weather for sure. Cool tones in this one.
February 23rd, 2025
chikadnz
ace
I always like a good rain photo!
February 23rd, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
This is a fav. I love old rural settings.
February 23rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Spooky result.
February 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
February 23rd, 2025
