The Gift by joysabin
Photo 3103

The Gift

I stepped away from FOR for today, this is for week 8 of 52 week challenge, week 8 sun or moon.
I found a new area to walk and this greeted me as I returned to my car. Today was absolutely wonderful, 61 and mostly sunny.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

