Follow Up

A week ago, I started step 2 of my dental implant. My tooth was pulled back in October (the upper left image with the red X). Then came the fun, an implant drilled into my jaw (middle image). This is my 2nd time at this particular Rodeo so I thought all would be good. However for some reason I have been experiencing some rather strong pain. I am now on 3rd antibiotic and a 2nd stronger pain med. So suffice to say, that my posting here has suffered greatly. I have been making images but haven't processed them let along posted them. I am really hoping that things start to settle down and I can proceed onto step 3 after my jaw heals and get a new tooth made in a month or two. Ah, the joys of dental work.



I am hoping to get back into the swing of things soon.