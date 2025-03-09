Previous
My New Motto by joysabin
With all of the turmoil in my country at present, I need to make some adjustments. I am lucky enough to be retired but feel so sorry for those who have been affected by the draconian and absolutely stupid moves being shoved down our throats. SO, I came up with a sanity mechanism, Stay Positive,Stay Happy, Stay Creative.
It seems that the Universe is on my side too. While coming back to my car today, I noticed that my license plate has my back. I made a few adjustments for privacy and sanity sake.

I am also going to only post shots as I can. I've always told others here that "this is your 365 project" and you can do what you need and want. I am taking my own advice for awhile going forward. I hope that all of my 365 followers and friends understand.
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
amyK ace
I am right there with you…every day is a struggle to not be overwhelmed by the crap. Take care; i always enjoy your photography and look forward to seeing it when it works for you.
March 10th, 2025  
