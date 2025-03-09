My New Motto

With all of the turmoil in my country at present, I need to make some adjustments. I am lucky enough to be retired but feel so sorry for those who have been affected by the draconian and absolutely stupid moves being shoved down our throats. SO, I came up with a sanity mechanism, Stay Positive,Stay Happy, Stay Creative.

It seems that the Universe is on my side too. While coming back to my car today, I noticed that my license plate has my back. I made a few adjustments for privacy and sanity sake.



I am also going to only post shots as I can. I've always told others here that "this is your 365 project" and you can do what you need and want. I am taking my own advice for awhile going forward. I hope that all of my 365 followers and friends understand.