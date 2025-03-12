Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3115
Plinths in transition
The plinths at the local art center got a new coat of paint. I took the opportunity to a few shot. I started with an under exposure on my cell phone and then added brightness in a couple of steps.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3481
photos
146
followers
160
following
853% complete
View this month »
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exposure play
Rob Z
ace
That's a nifty image - is it a composite of the various exposures? :)
March 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Neat effect!
March 12th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
@robz
Thank you , and yes, the middle bit is hi key in Photoshop then silver efex overposed N+1.
March 12th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you a great deal
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close