Plinths in transition by joysabin
Photo 3115

Plinths in transition

The plinths at the local art center got a new coat of paint. I took the opportunity to a few shot. I started with an under exposure on my cell phone and then added brightness in a couple of steps.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Rob Z ace
That's a nifty image - is it a composite of the various exposures? :)
March 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Neat effect!
March 12th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
@robz Thank you , and yes, the middle bit is hi key in Photoshop then silver efex overposed N+1.
March 12th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
@ljmanning Thank you a great deal
March 12th, 2025  
