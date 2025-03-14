Previous
Next
Discussion by joysabin
Photo 3116

Discussion

I caught two people viewing one of my prints during the opening of our Insights Show at Oregon State University LaSells Guistina Gallery. I didn't approach them, just watching.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact