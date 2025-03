It was only gray today, no real rain so off I went. I drove to Fort Hoskins, a local historic site ( https://guides.library.oregonstate.edu/localhistory/hoskins ). The Samuel Frantz Family purchased the decommissioned Fort Hoskins site in 1866 and constructed a home next to the former military hospital. Samuel’s son E.O. Frantz and his wife lived here later. The circa 1869 Frantz-Dunn House is a fine, intact example of local Gothic Revival style, one of only several examples in Benton County.