Previous
Photo 3123
The other side
Some IR play. I also found a different perspective for this wonderful lighthouse. (
https://www.blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/oregon-washington/yaquina-head-ona
). The sun was amazing today. I felt so lucky to be able to get to the ocean and see the waves.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
waves
,
clouds
,
ir
,
yaquina head lighthouse
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors and capture.
March 26th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a great perspective of this beauty. Wasn’t today goregous?!!!!
March 26th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fun twist on a beautiful lighthouse.
March 26th, 2025
