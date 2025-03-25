Previous
The other side by joysabin
The other side

Some IR play. I also found a different perspective for this wonderful lighthouse. ( https://www.blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/oregon-washington/yaquina-head-ona ). The sun was amazing today. I felt so lucky to be able to get to the ocean and see the waves.
Mags ace
Beautiful colors and capture.
March 26th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
What a great perspective of this beauty. Wasn’t today goregous?!!!!
March 26th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fun twist on a beautiful lighthouse.
March 26th, 2025  
