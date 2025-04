A little gift

I deforested a part of my yard last fall only to find these hiding underneath.

Wikipedia has this to say about them:

Myosotis (/ˌmaɪəˈsoʊtɪs/ MY-ə-SOH-tiss[3]) is a genus of flowering plants in the family Boraginaceae. The name comes from the Ancient Greek μυοσωτίς "mouse's ear", which the foliage is thought to resemble.